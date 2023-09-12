逸耘居

苹果的 iOS 17 为健康应用程序引入了情绪追踪工具

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17, includes a new feature that allows users to track their daily mood and emotions. The tool, known as “experience sampling” in the field of emotion research, aims to help users build emotional awareness and resilience.

The emotion-tracking tool, available in Apple’s Health app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, allows users to record their feelings on a sliding scale from “very unpleasant” to “very pleasant.” Users can also select from a list of adjectives to label their feelings and indicate the factors that may have influenced them.

Apple’s decision to include an emotion-tracking tool may be driven by the emerging emotion detection and recognition industry, which is projected to be worth billions of dollars by 2024. While scientists are divided on whether emotions can be accurately inferred from bodily signals alone, Apple’s inclusion of self-reporting suggests a recognition of the importance of subjective experience in understanding emotions.

The new feature offers two reporting methods: “labelled emotions” for feelings at the present moment and “designated moods” for overall daily feelings. While the distinction between emotions and moods is not clearly defined, offering users the ability to select different time frames and types of feelings may help increase self-awareness and identify biases in memory and mood triggers.

Although the current feature only captures the valence dimension of feeling (pleasantness vs. unpleasantness), researchers suggest that measuring pleasantness, unpleasantness, and arousal levels separately would provide a more comprehensive understanding of a person’s feelings. Apple’s initial list of feeling categories, however, covers a wide range of emotions and is a good starting point.

Research has shown that monitoring and labelling feelings can enhance emotional differentiation and help individuals cope with distress, which contributes to better psychological functioning. Additionally, recent studies suggest that patterns of moment-to-moment fluctuations in everyday feelings may be indicative of mental health issues. Apple’s large user base and history of research collaboration offer promising opportunities for furthering our understanding and treatment of common mental health disorders.

While Apple assures users of privacy and security measures in place to protect their health data, the new feature does require users to share additional personal information. It is important for users to weigh the potential benefits against the risks and consider their comfort level with sharing such data.

