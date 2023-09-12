逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

The Apple Watch Ultra 2: Upgrades and New Features

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Apple Watch Ultra 2: Upgrades and New Features

The second generation Apple Watch Ultra has arrived with several notable upgrades. The watch features a faster processor, which contributes to longer battery life. Additionally, the Ultra 2 boasts improved sensors for health readings and a new U2 chip for more accurate GPS tracking.

The innovative S9 chip powers the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and introduces a new gesture called “double tap,” enhancing user experience and accessibility. One of the standout features of the watch is an on-device version of Siri that operates independently of WiFi, allowing users to utilize voice commands in any setting.

Similar to the Series 9, which was also unveiled, the Ultra 2 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to the environment. The watch incorporates increased recycled content in its case and is carbon neutral. Furthermore, the Ultra 2 is designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind and is made with recycled parts.

In terms of design, the Ultra 2 maintains the same appearance as its predecessor, with a 49-millimeter size advanced display. The display offers impressive brightness of 3,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight. Apple has also introduced the “Modular Ultra” display, which adjusts to night mode automatically, making it suitable for both day and night wear.

Battery life is a highlight of the Ultra 2, with the watch capable of up to 36 hours of regular use and an incredible 72 hours on low-power mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for pre-order starting today and will be on sale from September 22nd, with a price tag of $799.

来源：

- 苹果
–混搭

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论