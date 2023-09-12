逸耘居

Apple to Launch India-Built iPhone 15 on Global Sales Debut Day

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Inc. is set to make a significant change to its strategy by launching the India-built iPhone 15 on the first day of sales, marking the first time a locally assembled device will be available on the global debut day. While the majority of iPhone 15 units will still come from China, this move highlights India’s growing manufacturing capabilities and Apple’s effort to diversify its production beyond China.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, with sales starting in the days or weeks following the event. The production of the iPhone 15 began last month at a factory in southern Tamil Nadu state, operated by supplier Foxconn Technology Group. Although slight delays may occur due to logistics bottlenecks, Apple’s focus on narrowing the gap between its Indian and Chinese operations is evident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s incentives to promote local manufacturing, combined with Apple’s strategy to reduce dependence on China amidst trade tensions, have made India an important market for Apple’s diversification efforts. Prior to the iPhone 14, only a small fraction of Apple’s global output was assembled in India, with a delay of six to nine months compared to China production. However, the delay has been significantly reduced, allowing Apple to assemble 7% of its iPhones in India by the end of March.

The iPhone 15 is anticipated to be a major update to the device, with improvements to the camera system across the range and the Pro models featuring an upgraded 3-nanometer processor. This new lineup is crucial for Apple to rejuvenate sales, as the company reported declining sales for three consecutive quarters due to weak consumer demand in key markets like the US, China, and Europe.

Apple’s focus on India extends beyond production, as the company opened its first retail stores in the country this year. With a fast-growing market and increasing sales, India is viewed as both a retail opportunity and an important production base for Apple’s gadgets in the long term. Other suppliers, such as Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. factory soon to be acquired by the Tata Group, are also expected to assemble the iPhone 15 in India.

