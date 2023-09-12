逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

iPhone 15 系列将配备 USB-C 充电器：买家需要了解的信息

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iPhone 15 系列将配备 USB-C 充电器：买家需要了解的信息

The upcoming iPhone 15 series from Apple is set to make a significant change in its charging capabilities, as it will be the first series to support USB-C charging. With the new iPhones expected to be unveiled at an upcoming event, Apple is ensuring that its store employees are equipped with the necessary knowledge to inform customers about this change.

One of the biggest reasons for the excitement surrounding the iPhone 15 series is the introduction of USB-C charging support. Apple, known for its heavy reliance on the accessory market, made waves when it decided to remove the charger from the iPhone box. However, with the switch to USB-C, the company is now advising its employees to recommend purchasers of the iPhone 15 to also buy a USB-C charger.

Apple notes that the existing charging cables will not be compatible with the new charger, requiring users to purchase the USB-C charger separately for the best charging experience. Furthermore, Apple may also launch color-matching USB-C charging cables alongside the iPhone 15 series to entice buyers.

The move to USB-C for iPhones comes as a response to a new EU ruling that mandates all handset brands to use a universal charger for mobile devices. While most Android phones already support USB-C charging, the ruling specifically targets Apple, pushing the company to conform to the standard. Reports suggest that with the adoption of USB-C, iPhones could potentially offer charging speeds of up to 35W, although this may be limited to the Pro variants to incentivize buyers to choose the premium models.

In addition to appealing to existing iPhone fanboys, Apple hopes to attract Android users to switch to the iPhone this year. A recent market survey suggests that Apple could benefit from this move, as it capitalizes on the universal charging trend.

With the highly anticipated iPhone 15 launch just hours away, all eyes are on the Steve Jobs Theatre for the biggest Apple event of the year. As the event unfolds, we will bring you the latest updates on the new iPhone series and its USB-C charging capabilities.

Source: S Aadeetya, News18 Tech

定义：
– USB-C: A universal connector standard commonly used for charging and transferring data between devices.
– Charger: A device used to supply electrical energy to rechargeable batteries or electronic devices.
– EU ruling: A decision made by the European Union that mandates a universal charger for mobile devices.
– iPhone fanboys: Devoted fans of the iPhone who are highly enthusiastic about the brand.
– Android users: Individuals who use smartphones that run on the Android operating system.

来源：
– S Aadeetya, Special Correspondent at News18 Tech

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

寻找先进文明的科技标志

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论