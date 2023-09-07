逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

苹果股价持续面临压力

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
苹果股价持续面临压力

The shares of Apple Inc. have suffered two consecutive days of decline, marking the worst performance in three years. Experts on the “Halftime Report” including Josh Brown, Stephanie Link, Jim Lebenthal, and Bill Baruch delve into the causes behind Apple’s struggle.

According to the panel, there are several factors contributing to Apple’s downward spiral. One major concern is the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. As the two largest economies in the world continue to engage in a trade war, Apple, heavily reliant on the Chinese market, has been caught in the crossfire. The uncertainty surrounding the trade negotiations and the potential for increased tariffs have investors worried about Apple’s future earnings.

In addition to the trade war, there are also concerns about iPhone sales. Analysts have noted a decline in demand for iPhones, particularly in China and other emerging markets. This could be attributed to factors such as an economic slowdown in these regions, increased competition, and a lack of significant innovation in recent iPhone models.

The experts on the “Halftime Report” further state that the recent decline in the overall stock market has also impacted Apple’s share price. As investors become more cautious amidst global economic uncertainties, they are pulling back from tech stocks like Apple.

Despite these challenges, the panelists remain cautiously optimistic about Apple’s future. They believe that the company’s strong fundamentals, including its high customer loyalty and a growing services business, will help it weather the storm. However, they emphasize the importance of closely monitoring the trade negotiations between the US and China as it will significantly impact Apple’s performance moving forward.

In conclusion, Apple shares are currently facing significant pressure due to trade tensions, declining iPhone sales, and the overall stock market decline. While there are challenges ahead, experts suggest that Apple’s strong fundamentals may assist in overcoming these obstacles.

定义：
– Trade Tensions: Conflicts and disagreements between countries regarding trade policies and practices that can result in tariffs, sanctions, or restrictions on imports and exports.
– Tariffs: Taxes imposed on imported or exported goods to regulate trade and protect domestic industries.
– Stock Market: A marketplace where buyers and sellers trade stocks, which represent ownership in publicly traded companies.

来源：
- 没有

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论