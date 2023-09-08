逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple 发布重要更新以保护 iPhone 免受黑客攻击

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 发布重要更新以保护 iPhone 免受黑客攻击

Apple has recently issued critical updates for iPhones to ensure the protection of user devices from potential hacking attempts. These updates addressed two security vulnerabilities, known as “zero-day exploits,” which Apple had not previously been aware of. The term “zero-day” refers to the fact that Apple had no time to prepare for these exploits, making them surprises tests for the phone’s security.

One of the techniques employed by the hackers was a “zero-click vulnerability,” which allowed them to infiltrate the victim’s iPhone without any interaction required from the user. This meant that the attack could occur automatically, without the person having to tap or click on anything themselves. Essentially, the victim’s iPhone could be hacked without any action on their part.

The hackers’ aim was to install a spying tool named “Pegasus” on the target’s iPhone, granting them covert access to the person’s activities on the device, similar to having a concealed camera on the phone.

Fortunately, the cybersecurity watchdog organization Citizen Lab discovered these security flaws and promptly alerted Apple. They found that the hackers could even breach iPhones with the latest software versions without the user’s awareness. Apple swiftly responded by releasing a specialized update to resolve these vulnerabilities and expressed gratitude to Citizen Lab for their assistance.

Mentioning that Apple may have identified the second problem while investigating the first, it highlights the analogy of fixing one broken toy only to find another toy requiring repair as well. Although Apple did not provide further details regarding the updates, their spokesperson directed users to the information contained within the released update.

Citizen Lab coined a name for this attack method – “BLASTPASS” – which was related to a developer tool known as “PassKit,” used to integrate Apple Pay into applications.

These discoveries emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant against cunning hackers. Citizen Lab referred to their efforts as an “early warning system” that protects billions of devices worldwide. To safeguard iPhones from such threats, it is recommended that users update their devices with the latest software – akin to locking one’s door to deter potential burglars.

No response has been received from the NSO Group, the company responsible for developing the spying tool. Their silence suggests a passive reaction in the face of these revelations.

Sources: Citizen Lab

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论