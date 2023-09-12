逸耘居

Apple Embraces EU Regulations with USB-C Charging Ports on iPhone 15

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 at its annual product launch event in the US. The focal point of this year’s launch is the company’s decision to include USB-C charging ports instead of its traditional Lightning charging port. This move comes as a result of European Union regulations that require all mobile phones sold in their member countries to have a standardized charging port by the end of 2024.

The EU regulation has forced Apple’s hand, as the company would not have voluntarily made this change otherwise. Apple has historically been known for its resistance to industry-wide standards, such as the Lightning port introduced in 2012. However, the EU’s decision aims to reduce electronic waste and plastic pollution by streamlining charger compatibility.

While Apple is the last major tech giant to adopt the USB-C standard, industry experts expect the company to present this change as a positive step forward for both the iPhone and its users. The company will likely emphasize the benefits of USB-C, such as faster charging and universal compatibility, during its product launch event.

In addition to the USB-C charging port, analysts predict that Apple will introduce other new features to entice consumers and counteract the global decline in smartphone demand. Speculations include a periscope camera with enhanced zoom capabilities, a redesigned frame made with titanium, and an upgraded processor. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The EU regulations on charging ports mark a significant change in Apple’s product design, as the company shifts towards a more standardized approach. This move aligns with the EU’s objective of reducing electronic waste and promoting environmental sustainability.

来源：
– Tom’s Guide: [Link]
– AAP (source for excerpts): [Link]

