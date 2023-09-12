逸耘居

Introducing the iPhone 15: Apple’s Latest Smartphone

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple has officially unveiled its new smartphone, the iPhone 15, as part of its Wonderlust Event. The iPhone 15 comes in two models: the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, both featuring impressive 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.

One of the most notable changes in the iPhone 15 series is the addition of a USB-C port, allowing for faster charging speeds. This move comes in response to a new European Union Law that requires all smartphones, tablets, and cameras to use USB-C by 2024. The iPhone 15 will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black variants, featuring a sleek matte glass back.

The iPhone 15 boasts several noteworthy features. It utilizes a Super Retina XDR screen with OLED technology, offering vibrant colors and a maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits. The camera system includes a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto and continuous zoom. Additionally, the iPhone 15 introduces an “Auto Portrait Mode” that allows users to capture stunning portrait photos without manually switching to Portrait Mode.

Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 offers improved performance and a larger battery for extended usage. Another significant change is the introduction of the Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped notch that was previously exclusive to the Pro models. However, the always-on display and ProMotion feature, with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple also revealed the iPhone 15 Pro. The Pro model will feature Grade 5 Titanium materials, making it lighter and boasting smaller borders. It will introduce a new “action button” that replaces the classic ring silent switch, offering users a range of customizable actions. The iPhone 15 Pro will be powered by the A17 chip, featuring the first 3 nanometer technology and a new GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for gaming.

With its impressive camera system, improved performance, and innovative features, the iPhone 15 series promises to deliver an exceptional smartphone experience.

来源：

– Article Source: IGN
– 图片来源：Unsplash

