逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple Stock Falls as China Extends iPhone Ban

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Stock Falls as China Extends iPhone Ban

Shares of Apple dropped 3.4% after reports emerged that China plans to widen its ban on the use of iPhones to include government-backed agencies and companies. This news has raised concerns about Apple’s ability to conduct business in the world’s second-largest economy.

China is a crucial market for Apple, as the country accounted for approximately 20% of the company’s total revenue last year. TechInsights estimates that there were more iPhone sales in China than in the United States in the last quarter. Furthermore, Apple manufactures most of its iPhones in Chinese factories.

The bans on iPhone usage could have significant implications for Apple. The company’s stock has experienced its largest daily fall in over a month and is currently the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It is also worth noting that Apple plays a significant role in Beijing’s economy.

Analysts are questioning whether the Chinese government’s stance toward Apple is changing. Previously, Apple was perceived as relatively safe from government restrictions in China due to its importance in the local economy. However, with the reported bans expanding, this perception is being challenged.

China’s decision to ban iPhones for central government officials was followed by an extension of the ban to state-backed firms, including PetroChina, an energy giant. This move coincides with the release of a new high-end flagship smartphone by Chinese manufacturer Huawei, which is currently being investigated by the US government for potential violations of export restrictions on semiconductors.

The news of the potential iPhone ban has had a broader impact on the technology sector as well, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping by about 1% and the semiconductor sector experiencing a decline of over 2%.

At present, there has been no response from Apple or China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding these developments.

来源：
- 美国有线电视新闻网
– TechInsights
- 华尔街日报
–彭博社
- 美国银行

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论