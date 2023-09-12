逸耘居

苹果 iPhone 15 与谷歌法律之争周二头条新闻

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In tomorrow’s news, Apple will be hosting its annual keynote event, where it is expected to reveal its highly anticipated iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. This event is crucial for Apple, as iPhone sales have been on the decline in recent quarters. Just last week, the company’s shares dropped by over 6% due to reports of China banning iPhones for government workers and state-owned firms. The unveiling of the new iPhone and Apple Watch comes at a critical time as Apple seeks to reignite excitement and increase sales.

Meanwhile, Google is facing a legal battle with the Department of Justice (DOJ) over allegations of online search monopoly. The DOJ will be presenting its case in an attempt to prove that Google has abused its dominant position in the industry. This lawsuit against Google is a significant test for the US government, as it seeks to use a 133-year-old law to regulate the tech giant and other major players in the industry.

The outcome of both events will have a substantial impact on the tech industry. Apple’s new product reveal will determine the company’s future trajectory, as it strives to regain its position as a market leader in the smartphone industry. On the other hand, Google’s legal battle with the DOJ has broader implications for the regulation of big tech companies and could set a precedent for future antitrust cases.

Overall, Tuesday’s headlines promise exciting developments in the technology world. Apple’s iPhone 15 reveal and Google’s legal battle highlight the ongoing challenges and opportunities faced by major players in the industry.

定义：
– iPhone 15: The latest iteration of Apple’s flagship smartphone, expected to be unveiled at the company’s annual keynote event.
– Apple Watch Series 9: The newest version of Apple’s smartwatch, also anticipated to debut at the keynote event.
– Department of Justice (DOJ): The United States federal executive department responsible for enforcing the law and administering justice.
– Monopoly: Occurs when a single company has exclusive control over a particular market or industry, often leading to anti-competitive behavior.
– Antitrust: Refers to laws and regulations that are designed to prevent monopolies and promote fair competition in the marketplace.

来源：
– No URLs – original article from Yahoo Finance Live

