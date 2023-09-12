Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated press event, set to take place at the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. While the annual iPhone event has typically focused on incremental upgrades, this year Apple is expected to introduce USB-C charging to its smartphones for the first time. This move would align with the European Union’s recent legislation requiring all small devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The adoption of USB-C charging would not only streamline the charging process across various devices and brands but also reduce the number of chargers and cables consumers need to contend with. Analysts believe this change is a significant disruption to iPhone design, but not a dramatic one.

In addition to USB-C charging, the iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to feature the “Dynamic Island” feature, replacing the notch on top of the screen. The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models are expected to have new features, including a rear-facing periscope lens for enhanced optical zoom and a titanium casing for a lighter and thinner device. These models are also expected to be powered by Apple’s latest A17 chip, offering faster processing and longer battery life.

The press event may also provide updates on Apple’s mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, set to launch in 2024. Apple could tease new features and collaborations for this futuristic product.

Moreover, Apple is likely to unveil its latest Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Series 9, alongside the new iPhones. The company may also showcase its next-generation AirPods with a USB-C-compatible charging case. Launch dates for upcoming operating systems, such as iOS 17, may also be announced.

However, the event is not expected to feature new iPads or Mac computers, as analysts anticipate those announcements to come in October. Likewise, Apple is not predicted to release a foldable device to compete with Samsung and Google’s offerings.

In summary, Apple’s upcoming press event promises exciting updates and changes, with the introduction of USB-C charging to iPhones being a significant highlight. Consumers can also look forward to new features in the iPhone 15 lineup, as well as teases for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The event is scheduled to take place at Apple’s headquarters and will be livestreamed on their website.

