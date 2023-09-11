逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple Unveils Date for iPhone 15 Launch Event: What to Expect

By曼波布雷西亚

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Unveils Date for iPhone 15 Launch Event: What to Expect

Apple has officially announced that the much-anticipated iPhone 15 series will be launched on September 12. This event is expected to showcase not only the new iPhones but also other exciting gadgets. To watch the livestream of the event, viewers can head to Apple’s official YouTube channel or stay tuned to India Today Tech for updates.

The iPhone 15 series is rumored to come with significant upgrades compared to its predecessors. While the overall design might remain similar with cosmetic changes, there are expected to be major improvements in various areas. Leaks suggest that Apple may increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the standard and Plus versions might be available at the current prices.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 15 lineup is set to offer a USB-C charge for all models. The Pro models will be powered by the A17 Bionic chip, while the standard ones will feature the A16 chip. Additionally, users can expect larger screens with slimmer bezels across all models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to come with the “Dynamic Island” feature, while the Pro models may have a sleek titanium finish and a periscope lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

At the event, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9, the successor to the current Series 8. The Apple Watch Ultra, featuring upgraded components and a new S9 processor, is also anticipated. Furthermore, there are speculations about the introduction of a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro.

In addition to the iPhone 15 launch, Apple is likely to reveal the release schedule for iOS 17 and other operating systems.

来源：
– Ankita Garg, India Today Tech

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论