逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

iPhone 15 系列：价格、升级和传闻

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
iPhone 15 系列：价格、升级和传闻

Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 15 lineup at the “Wonderlust” event today, and numerous leaks and rumors have surfaced regarding the pricing of the iPhone 15 Pro models. According to these sources, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will see a significant increase in prices compared to last year’s models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have the highest price hike.

Rumors suggest that the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will be launched at the same price as their predecessors, but some reports indicate that there may be a marginal price increase. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to receive the steepest price increase alongside the biggest upgrade, which includes a periscope-style camera lens and a titanium chassis.

New information from Macrumors suggests that there will be no price increase for the non-pro iPhone 15 models. The base model of the iPhone 15 is expected to start at $799, the same price as the iPhone 14 last year. In India, the base model’s price was set at Rs 79,900, and it is likely to remain the same this year.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are said to feature design upgrades such as thinner and curved bezels, as well as a new titanium frame to replace the stainless steel chassis. There are rumors of a redesigned “mute” button that could serve as an Action button similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. This change may replace the side toggle button seen in previous generations of iPhones.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to see a price increase of $100, starting at $1099 in the US. This could lead to a price hike of at least Rs 10,000 in India. The super-premium iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to have the highest price increase, with a possible starting price of $1299 in the US.

来源：

– 宏观谣言

– Famous iPhone case maker Spigen

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论