Apple Receives Patent for Matte Black Material, Could Bring Variant to iPhones and MacBooks

Apple has been granted a patent that allows the company to use a matte black material on its products, including iPhones and MacBooks. The patent, which was filed in 2020, was recently approved by the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USTPO).

The use of matte black in Apple’s products has been popular among consumers, as evidenced by the release of the black matte iPhone 7 variant several years ago. However, the feedback for the iPhone 7 series was not positive enough for Apple to continue offering the model. This patent suggests that Apple is now serious about the matte black material and wants to ensure its products meet the desired quality before launching them in the market.

The patent allows Apple to use anodized matte black parts that offer a flawless, gap-free finish. Images accompanying the patent also hint at the possibility of a matte black variant for iPhones and Apple Watches. While it is unlikely to happen this year, as the new iPhone 15 series is set to launch soon, the patent suggests that a matte black iPhone could be introduced in the near future.

In addition to iPhones, the patent opens the door for matte black MacBooks, which have not been offered by Apple for decades. Matte black skins are popular among MacBook users, and this patent indicates that Apple may be considering a matte black option for its laptops.

As for the upcoming iPhone 15 series, which is expected to include models such as the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are rumors of major camera upgrades, including a periscope lens. The Pro models may also feature a titanium body, potentially increasing the price of the product.

It is clear that Apple is exploring new options for its products, and the patent for the matte black material suggests that the company is actively considering the introduction of this variant. As excited fans eagerly await the release of the iPhone 15 series, only time will tell if a matte black option will be among the offerings.

来源：

– United States Trademark and Patent Office (USTPO)