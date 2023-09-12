逸耘居

苹果的芯片在美国制造，但包装仍在台湾完成

According to The Information, Apple’s chips, manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), will be made in the new factory in Phoenix, Arizona, as announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook. However, these chips will have to be sent back to Taiwan for assembly because the factory in Arizona lacks the necessary facilities for packaging the more advanced chips.

Packaging is the final stage of chip fabrication, where the components are assembled inside a housing to enhance speed and power efficiency. While chips for iPads and Macs can be packaged outside of Taiwan, the iPhone’s chips need to be assembled in the country. This packaging method has been used by Apple since 2016.

Apart from Apple, TSMC also has other clients like NVIDIA, AMD, and Tesla, whose chip models, including NVIDIA’s H100, will also have to be sent back to Taiwan for packaging. The advanced packaging used on the iPhone is reported to be used by Google for its future Pixel phones as well.

The US government, through the CHIPS Act, has set aside substantial funding to incentivize chip manufacturing in the US and reduce reliance on overseas suppliers. This move aims to boost the US semiconductor industry amidst tensions with China over Taiwan.

While the government has established a National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing program to bring chip packaging to the US, it is receiving significantly less funding compared to chip manufacturing. The Institute of Printed Circuits stated that this indicates a lack of prioritization for packaging. TSMC has no plans to build packaging facilities in the US due to the high costs involved and will likely offer any future packaging method in Taiwan.

