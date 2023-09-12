逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

美国最热门的免费和付费 iPhone 应用程序

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美国最热门的免费和付费 iPhone 应用程序

In this article, we will explore the top free and paid iPhone apps in the US. These apps offer a variety of features and cater to different interests and needs.

Among the top free iPhone apps in the US, one notable app is Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire. Temu allows users to shop for luxury items and experience the lifestyle of a billionaire. Another popular app is YouTube TV, which offers a wide range of streaming content for users to enjoy. TikTok, known for its viral short videos, also makes the list.

On the other hand, the top paid iPhone apps in the US include Minecraft, a highly popular game that allows players to create their own worlds. Geometry Dash is another paid app that combines music and skill-based gameplay. The well-known board game, MONOPOLY, also has a digital version available for iPhone users.

Other paid apps that make the list include Heads Up!, a fun party game, and Plague Inc., a strategic simulation game where players create and evolve a pathogen to infect and wipe out humanity.

These apps offer a range of entertainment options, from games to lifestyle experiences. Whether you’re looking for a luxury shopping experience or a captivating game to play, there are options available on the App Store.

来源：
– Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire, Temu
– YouTube TV, Google LLC
– TikTok, TikTok Ltd
– Minecraft, Mojang
– Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
– MONOPOLY, Marmalade Game Studio
– Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
– Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

注意：URL 已从源中删除。

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

寻找先进文明的科技标志

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论