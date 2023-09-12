逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple 推出具有令人印象深刻功能的新款 Apple Watch Ultra 2

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple, the tech giant, introduced its latest addition to the Apple Watch series with the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This new smartwatch boasts a remarkable battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge. Moreover, in low-power mode, the battery life extends to an impressive 72 hours.

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the exclusive watch face called ‘modular ultra’ that Apple has developed specifically for this device. Additionally, the smartwatch comes equipped with the S9 chip, providing enhanced performance and efficiency.

With a starting price of $799 (₹66,200), the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a range of innovative functions and features. During the launch event, Apple also made a significant announcement regarding the materials used in their products. The company revealed that they will no longer incorporate leather into any of their new Apple products. Furthermore, Apple emphasized its commitment to sustainability by stating that the Apple Watch Series 9 is their first carbon-neutral product. Moving forward, all Apple watch manufacturing will be powered entirely by clean electricity.

Apple also introduced the new Series 9 Watch, which boasts a more powerful processor. This announcement preceded the highly anticipated unveiling of the iPhone 15, expected to feature new charging ports, improved cameras, and potentially higher prices for premium models. In terms of functionality, the Series 9 Watch now includes a feature called “double tap.” By tapping their thumb and finger together twice, users can perform various tasks without physically touching the watch.

During the event, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams, explained that the “double tap” feature utilizes machine learning to detect subtle changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together. This advancement allows users to engage in other activities, such as walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee, while still interacting with their smartwatch.

Furthermore, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company remains on track to release its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in early 2024. This highly anticipated product aims to provide users with an immersive and transformative augmented reality experience.

Overall, Apple’s latest announcements have showcased their continuous dedication to innovation, sustainability, and user experience. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 Watch, along with the upcoming Vision Pro headset, demonstrate Apple’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries and providing cutting-edge products to their customers.

(Note: This article is based on information from various sources.)

