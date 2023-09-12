逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple Event 2023: Can iPhone 15 Turn the Tides for Apple Inc.?

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple Event 2023: Can iPhone 15 Turn the Tides for Apple Inc.?

Apple Inc.’s highly anticipated iPhone unveiling is always a significant moment for the company, and this year’s event holds even more weight. With the introduction of the new iPhone 15 lineup, Apple aims to reverse a string of sluggish sales and reignite consumer excitement.

The tech giant faces a variety of challenges, including a broader industry slowdown in smartphone demand and concerns about the company’s presence in China, its largest international market. Additionally, the decision to switch to the USB-C charging standard may not sit well with consumers who have amassed collections of Lightning accessories.

However, there are promising factors working in Apple’s favor. The iPhone continues to be the company’s most profitable product, accounting for around half of its sales. Apple’s ability to push higher-end models with exclusive features has also helped it maintain demand and charge premium prices.

Despite the overall smartphone market slump, Apple has outperformed its competitors. While iPhone shipments slipped by 2% last quarter, Samsung Electronics Co. experienced a far steeper decline of 15%. This relative resilience has enabled Apple to gain market share in the industry.

One potential hurdle for Apple is the reception of the iPhone 15 in China. While the Chinese market has been a bright spot for the company, recent government bans and competition from Huawei Technologies Co. have raised concerns about the potential waning sentiment towards Apple. However, Apple has faced similar challenges in the past and managed to rebound.

As Apple unveils its latest iPhone and updates to other products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, all eyes will be on the company’s performance. The holiday season will serve as a litmus test for Apple’s ability to overcome these challenges and regain momentum in the smartphone market.

来源：
– Article title: Apple event 2023: Apple Inc.’s iPhone unveiling is always its most momentous time of the year
– 文章来源：[来源名称]

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

寻找先进文明的科技标志

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论