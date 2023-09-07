逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Claude Pro：Anthropic 发布 ChatGPT 竞争对手的付费版本

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Claude Pro：Anthropic 发布 ChatGPT 竞争对手的付费版本

Anthropic, the company behind ChatGPT competitor Claude, has recently unveiled Claude Pro, a premium version of its AI chatbot. Available for $20 per month, Claude Pro offers a range of enhanced features to users, mirroring the pricing structure of ChatGPT Plus.

Similar to its competitor, Claude is a generative AI chatbot that operates on Anthropic’s powerful large language model, Claude 2. Developed by former senior employees of OpenAI, Anthropic positions itself as an ethical and responsible alternative in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. The company has taken extensive measures to ensure the safe training of generative AI models and has established clear principles for responsible AI development.

With a subscription to Claude Pro, users gain several benefits. They enjoy five times more usage than the free version of Claude.ai and have the ability to send a greater number of messages. Additionally, subscribers receive priority access to Claude.ai during high-traffic periods and gain early access to new features as they are introduced.

The launch of Claude Pro indicates Anthropic’s commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the AI chatbot market. By offering a paid tier of its service, the company aims to provide an upgraded user experience while generating revenue to support its ongoing development efforts.

Anthropic has rolled out Claude Pro in the United States and the United Kingdom, allowing users in these regions to take advantage of the enhanced features and benefits offered by the subscription plan.

Overall, the introduction of a paid version of Claude demonstrates Anthropic’s ambition to challenge industry leaders, such as OpenAI, and establish itself as a prominent player in the AI sector. The company’s dedication to responsible AI development, along with its strategic partnerships, may position Anthropic as a strong contender in the evolving landscape of generative AI chatbots.

来源：
– Anthropic website

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

彻底改变销售流程：全球销售支持平台如何为企业提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

新发现：类太阳恒星上的超大质量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论