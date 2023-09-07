Anthropic Launches Claude Pro Subscription Plan for AI Chatbot

Anthropic, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI employees, has introduced its first consumer-facing premium subscription plan called Claude Pro. This plan is available for Claude 2, Anthropic’s AI-powered chatbot that analyzes text. For a monthly fee of $20 in the U.S. or £18 in the U.K., subscribers to Claude Pro receive “5x more usage” compared to the free tier, the ability to send more messages, priority access during high-traffic periods, and early access to new features.

Anthropic has priced Claude Pro the same as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus, which is a paid plan for ChatGPT, a competitor to Claude 2. Users have chosen Claude as their day-to-day AI assistant for its longer context windows, faster outputs, and complex reasoning capabilities, according to Anthropic’s blog post. With the new Claude Pro subscription, users can now access 5x more usage of the latest model.

Anthropic explains that Claude Pro users can expect to send at least 100 messages to Claude 2 every eight hours, with the message limit resetting. This is in contrast to ChatGPT Plus subscribers who are limited to 50 messages per three hours. These limits are in place due to the significant computational resources required to run AI chatbots like Claude 2, especially when handling large attachments and long conversations.

Anthropic’s long-term goal is to develop a “next-gen algorithm for AI self-teaching” that can be utilized to create virtual assistants capable of answering emails, conducting research, and producing art and books. The company has raised $1.45 billion in funding so far, but it estimates it will require $5 billion over the next two years to achieve its vision. The majority of this funding will be allocated to compute capacity to support the training of Anthropic’s models, which rely on clusters with tens of thousands of GPUs.

Anthropic currently serves a substantial number of customers and partners, including Quora, which offers access to Claude 2 and Claude Instant through its generative AI app Poe. However, the company faces competition from Cohere and AI21 Labs, as well as OpenAI, which dominates the AI tools market with millions of developers using its services and an expected revenue of $1 billion next year.

