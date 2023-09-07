逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Anthropic Introduces Claude Pro, an AI Chatbot Competitor to ChatGPT

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Anthropic Introduces Claude Pro, an AI Chatbot Competitor to ChatGPT

Anthropic, a prominent player in the AI industry, has recently launched Claude Pro, a premium version of its AI chatbot, Claude 2. With its impressive contextual capability, Claude Pro is set to be a strong competitor to ChatGPT. While ChatGPT Plus can handle a context of 32K tokens, Claude Pro surpasses this with a staggering 100K tokens, providing users with a more enriched experience.

Anthropic, after careful consideration of market dynamics and user preferences, decided to introduce a paid subscription model. Through user polls, the company gauged users’ willingness to pay $25 per month for a subscription, aligning their offerings with user expectations.

The main highlight of Claude Pro is that it promises “at least 5 times more usage compared to the free version of Claude.” This offering caters to power users and resets every 8 hours, allowing for seamless interactions and uninhibited conversations.

ChatGPT Plus also limits its usage but has been gradually expanding it over time. Their latest update allows users to send up to 50 messages every 3 hours for GPT-4, their more advanced model.

Anthropic recently secured over $400 million in funding, with Google leading the funding round. Founded by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic is creating its own mark in the AI field. In contrast, OpenAI, backed primarily by Microsoft, has reached a valuation of nearly $30 billion.

Claude Pro is designed to handle extensive conversations, even those involving large attachments. Users are advised to start new conversations for new topics to optimize Claude’s performance and avoid unnecessary re-uploads of files. This not only conserves the message limit but also expedites response times.

Anthropic’s innovative training method for Claude, called “Constitutional,” sets it apart from OpenAI’s Reinforcement Learning Through Human Feedback. By providing the model with a set of general rules, known as the “Constitution,” Anthropic enables self-improvement without human interaction. This approach helps the model favor good interactions over bad, thereby detecting and adapting to problematic behavior.

Source: Decrypt, OpenAI

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

彻底改变销售流程：全球销售支持平台如何为企业提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

新发现：类太阳恒星上的超大质量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论