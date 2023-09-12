Picross e Games Find New Life on Nintendo Switch

All nine games in the Picross e series, originally released on the 3DS, are finally making their way to the Nintendo Switch. The games had been unavailable for purchase since March when the 3DS eShop closed. However, developer Jupiter has now announced that the first game in the series, Picross S+, will be released on the Switch next year.

Picross S+ will be available for £3.99 (or €5/$5 for readers in other regions), while the remaining Picross e games will be offered as additional content packs at the same price.

The Picross e series was initially released between 2011 and 2018. However, the last game in the series, Picross e9, was only released in Japan, leaving fans outside of Japan eager to finally have access to the game.

This move to bring the Picross e games to the Nintendo Switch may seem a bit convoluted, but it ensures that these beloved games do not fade into obscurity. The Video Game History Foundation has estimated that a staggering 87 percent of games released before 2010 are now unavailable. With this in mind, it’s clear that preserving these games and making them accessible to a new audience is crucial for their longevity in gaming history.

Picross S+ marks an exciting revival for the Picross e series and offers fans the opportunity to enjoy these puzzle-filled adventures once again. With the promise of additional content packs to come, the future looks bright for fans of this popular franchise.

