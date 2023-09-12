逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Picross S+: A New Addition to the Mind-Testing Monogram Series

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Picross S+: A New Addition to the Mind-Testing Monogram Series

Jupiter has announced the upcoming release of Picross S+, the latest installment in the popular mind-testing monogram series for the Nintendo Switch. One of the exciting features of this game is that it will include all nine of the 3DS’ Picross e games that were previously only available as download-only titles on the closed eShop.

The base content of Picross S+ will be available for £3.99 / €4,99 / $4.99, while each individual 3DS series entry will be offered as additional paid content packages, all priced at the same cost. Although this may seem like a relatively expensive way to bring the games to the Switch, it is currently the only option due to the closure of the 3DS eShop.

Each content package will include 150 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles from their respective titles, providing players with a substantial collection of puzzles to enjoy. One particularly exciting inclusion is Picross e9, a title that was previously exclusive to Japan.

Picross S+ is set to be released in 2024; however, a specific release date has not been announced at this time. Fans of the Picross series in the West will finally have the opportunity to own the full set of games with the release of Picross S+.

Will you be adding Picross S+ to your gaming collection next year? Let us know in the comments.

定义：
– Picross: A puzzle game in which players use logic to determine which cells in a grid should be filled in to reveal a hidden picture.
– Nintendo Switch: A video game console developed by Nintendo.
– Download-only: Refers to games or content that can only be obtained through an online download, rather than physical copies.
– eShop: The digital marketplace for purchasing and downloading games, apps, and other content on Nintendo consoles.

来源：
– 未提及具体来源

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论