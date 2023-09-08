逸耘居

Airtel Balance Check: Easy Methods to Find Your Prepaid Balance

Keeping track of your Airtel prepaid balance is essential to avoid any unexpected disruptions in your mobile services. Fortunately, there are two simple methods to perform an Airtel balance check and get details like your current balance, remaining data allowance, and recharge validity.

The first method does not require internet access and can be used on any type of phone. However, it provides limited information compared to the second method, which involves downloading the official Airtel app.

If you have a smartphone, you can utilize both methods to conveniently check your Airtel balance. Just make sure you have basic cellular network connectivity or internet access on your phone.

Airtel Balance Check Using USSD Code:

  1. Open the dialer or phone application on your smartphone or feature phone.
  2. Type *123*10# using your phone’s keypad.
  3. Press the call button to transmit the USSD code.
  4. View your balance details and enter additional numbers to access more information.

Airtel Balance Check Using Airtel Thanks App:

  1. Download the Airtel Thanks app from the App Store or Google Play store.
  2. Log in using your phone number and enter the OTP received via SMS.
  3. Tap on “Services” at the top left corner of the screen.
  4. Select your phone number to view details such as current balance, available data, and validity.

By following these steps, you can easily perform an Airtel balance check and stay informed about your prepaid account. Don’t forget to take note of outgoing and incoming validity, as well as available data allowance, so you can recharge your number when needed.

