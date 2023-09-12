逸耘居

Adobe 发布安全更新以修补 Acrobat 和 Reader 中的零日漏洞

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Adobe has recently released security updates to address a zero-day vulnerability in its Acrobat and Reader applications. The vulnerability, known as CVE-2023-26369, has been exploited in limited attacks and can affect both Windows and macOS systems.

The critical security flaw allows attackers to gain code execution by exploiting an out-of-bounds write weakness. While low-complexity attacks can be executed without requiring privileges, it is important to note that the vulnerability can only be exploited by local attackers and requires user interaction.

In response to the severity of the issue, Adobe has classified CVE-2023-26369 with a maximum priority rating. The company strongly advises administrators to install the security update as soon as possible, ideally within a 72-hour window.

Affected products include Acrobat DC, Acrobat Reader DC, Acrobat 2020, and Acrobat Reader 2020. For a complete list of affected versions, please refer to the table provided in the original article.

Additionally, Adobe has also addressed several other security flaws today. These flaws impact Adobe Connect and Adobe Experience Manager software and can potentially allow attackers to gain arbitrary code execution. The vulnerabilities, known as CVE-2023-29305, CVE-2023-29306, CVE-2023-38214, and CVE-2023-38215, can be exploited to launch reflected cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks. This type of attack can be used to access sensitive information such as cookies and session tokens stored by the targeted web browsers.

It is crucial for users of Adobe software to stay vigilant and promptly install the necessary security updates to protect their systems from potential threats.

定义：
– Zero-day vulnerability: A security vulnerability that is unknown to the software vendor and can be exploited by attackers before a patch or fix is available.
– Code execution: The ability to run arbitrary code on a targeted system, potentially allowing an attacker to take control of the system.
– Out-of-bounds write weakness: A programming error that allows an attacker to write data outside the boundaries of a specific memory location, potentially leading to the execution of malicious code.
– Cross-site scripting (XSS): A type of security vulnerability that allows attackers to inject malicious scripts into web pages viewed by users, potentially leading to the theft of sensitive information.

来源：
– Adobe Security Advisory:
– Common Vulnerability Scoring System v3.1 (CVSS v3.1):

