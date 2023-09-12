逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

尼日利亚货币兑换运营商协会呼吁数字自治

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
尼日利亚货币兑换运营商协会呼吁数字自治

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to grant Bureaux De Change (BDCs) digital autonomy to achieve exchange rate convergence. ABCON President, Dr. Aminu Gwadabe, released a report urging the apex bank to provide a no objection approval for BDCs to fully transition to digital operations.

Granting digital autonomy to BDCs is expected to bring about exchange rate convergence, minimize market volatility, and stimulate economic growth. ABCON has a track record of achieving rate convergence in the past, including in 2006, 2009, and from 2018 to 2020, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Dr. Gwadabe, allowing operators digital autonomy would facilitate true market rate discovery, enable the implementation of the Federal Government’s harmonized foreign exchange rate policies, and support effective monitoring of BDC transactions for compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements.

ABCON has been proactive in embracing technology and has made significant investments in IT research, development, and implementation of various digital solutions since 2016. BDC operators now have transaction monitoring systems in place, equipped with IT office facilities and internet connections. They record their transactions on Amazon Web Service (AWS) online in real-time and extract daily reports for return submission. Additionally, operators have integrated with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) verification platforms.

These digital reforms not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to the overall development and modernization of the BDC sector. ABCON’s request for digital autonomy aligns with the CBN’s planned reforms for BDCs, emphasizing the need for compliance with technological advancements.

来源：
– ABCON 报告
– Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论