New Chromecast with Google TV Expected to Launch Soon

加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Google may be gearing up for the release of a new Chromecast with Google TV. According to reports from 9to5Google, a higher-end model with improved speeds is expected to hit the market in the near future. Earlier this year, a new Chromecast was discovered in the Google Home app, suggesting that an upgrade was in the works.

In the latest development, 9to5Google has spotted a new Chromecast with Google TV remote in the Android 14 Beta. While the remote maintains a familiar design, it features a new layout. A video showcasing the new remote can be found on the 9to5Google website.

Furthermore, Walmart has recently launched its own affordable Google TV dongle, the Google TV Onn dongle, priced at just $19.88. Despite its low cost, this device offers impressive features, including 4K resolution and decent processing power. Although it may not be as powerful as the $50 Chromecast with Google TV 4K, the Walmart dongle presents a compelling option for budget-conscious consumers.

Notably, Walmart is also rumored to be working on another Google TV device. An FCC filing unveiled plans for a Google TV streaming stick that is expected to provide HD video and could potentially retail for around $15. This move aligns with Google’s efforts to strengthen its position in the Google TV market.

As for a potential release date, it is speculated that Google may unveil the new Pixel 8 smartphone in the coming months, providing an ideal opportunity to introduce the new Chromecast as well. Keep an eye out for updates on this exciting development.

