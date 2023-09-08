逸耘居

IFA 2023 上的新款 Nanoleaf 灯和其他小玩意

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The recent IFA 2023 tech trade show held in Berlin showcased a range of exciting gadgets and smart home devices. Among the highlights were new Nanoleaf lamps, smart windows, smart charging solutions, and ceiling lights. Here are a few standout products from the show:

Canadian design firm Umbra collaborated with Nanoleaf to create two innovative smart lamps. The $95 Cono is a portable lamp with a battery-powered, X-shaped stand, while the $130 Cup is a wired desk lamp with built-in storage for pens and other desktop items. Both lamps are Matter-compatible and can be controlled over Bluetooth using Nanoleaf’s app.

Smart windows were also a notable trend at the show. The eHandle ConnectSense is a handle for European-style windows that features a built-in Z-Wave sensor. This sensor can detect vibration and the window’s open/closed or tilt position, enabling various automations without the need for unsightly plastic dongles attached to walls or windows.

Yeelight showcased the Yeelight Pro P20 Rooflight, which mimics the effect of a skylight using nanotechnology-enabled “Rayleigh Scattering.” This realistic-looking roof light can be mounted in the ceiling and is compatible with the Matter protocol.

Aqara introduced the T1M ceiling light, which features a color-changing ring that can be used to send visual alerts when integrated with the Aqara smart home platform. Additionally, Aqara debuted the U200 smart lock, designed for European-style mortise doors. This retrofit lock offers various unlocking methods, including fingerprint, keycode, and NFC.

Overall, IFA 2023 featured a range of innovative gadgets that promise to enhance the convenience and functionality of smart homes. Whether it’s portable smart lights, smart windows, or advanced lighting solutions, these products are shaping the future of home automation.

