The Hilarious Glitch that Broke Baldur’s Gate 3

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Baldur’s Gate 3 has been receiving rave reviews, and many consider it the game of the year. The captivating cast, enchanting environments, and spot-on dialogue have rekindled players’ love for lengthier gaming experiences. However, one player recently encountered a glitch that took the game to a whole new level of hilarity.

The player, who enjoys modding games, encountered numerous technical problems in the past. But nothing could have prepared them for the glitch they experienced in Baldur’s Gate 3. After playing the game for a while, they took a break, installed some new mods, and attempted to start a new game. To their surprise, they were greeted with a rather unconventional scene – eight naked male characters and a dragon person.

Confused but amused, the player couldn’t help but laugh and appreciate the absurdity of the situation. They were unsure what caused the glitch, but it seemed to have replaced the character creator with this unexpected sight. The naked characters resembled the man-standing emoji, and the four portraits on the side added to the comedic effect.

However, the player didn’t want to be stuck in this strange glitch forever. Simply uninstalling the mods didn’t solve the problem. They had to resort to loading an older save file and exiting the game before they could start a new game normally. Finally, they were able to return to the original character creator and continue their adventure.

While the glitch provided a hilarious and unforgettable moment for the player, they hope they never encounter it again. They can now resume playing Baldur’s Gate 3, exploring the workshop and creating unique experiences without the bizarre glitch interrupting their gameplay.

This glitch serves as a reminder that even in the most polished and critically acclaimed games, unexpected and amusing mishaps can still occur. It adds to the charm and unpredictability of the gaming experience.

