科学

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜捕捉到猎户座星云的惊人图像

By罗伯特·安德鲁

6月 2023日，XNUMX
The European Space Agency (ESA) has released a high-resolution image of the Orion Nebula taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This image provides a detailed view of the cloud of dust and gas that hosts star formation.

The image, which is available for viewing on the ESASky application, allows users to zoom in and compare images taken in different wavelengths. It shows a region of the inner Orion Nebula and Trapezium Cluster, measuring 4 light-years across. This is slightly smaller than the distance between the Sun and its nearest neighbor, Proxima Centauri.

The Orion Nebula, also known as Messier 42, is located near the Orion’s belt constellation and is one of the brightest nebulae in the sky. Scientists are particularly interested in studying star formation in this area. The illuminated clouds of dust and gas are a result of the ultraviolet radiation emitted by young and hot stars that are being born within the nebula.

At the center of the Orion Nebula is a group of young and bright stars called the Trapezium Cluster. Some of these stars have a mass up to 30 times that of our Sun. The presence of these massive stars contributes to the unique characteristics of the nebula.

In addition to capturing the beauty of the Orion Nebula, the James Webb Space Telescope also made an unexpected discovery. Scientists observed 150 free-floating objects within the nebula, some of which are in pairs. These objects, known as Jupiter Mass Binary Objects (JuMBOs), are similar to rogue planets that do not orbit a star. The presence of these objects challenges current theories of planet and star formation.

The discovery of JuMBOs suggests that there may be aspects of planetary formation that scientists do not yet understand. Further research and analysis of these objects will provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of planetary systems.

Overall, the James Webb Space Telescope has provided us with a remarkable image of the Orion Nebula and deepened our understanding of star and planet formation. As we continue to explore the vastness of space, there is no doubt that more fascinating discoveries await us.

来源：

– 欧洲航天局 (ESA)
- 纽约时报

