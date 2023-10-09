逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

西兰大陆的地质历史：地球上隐藏的大陆

By加布里埃尔博塔

9月 2023日，XNUMX
西兰大陆的地质历史：地球上隐藏的大陆

Zealandia, an underwater continent located southeast of Australia, has recently been the subject of in-depth research, resulting in highly detailed maps that shed light on its geological history. Zealandia was recognized as Earth’s eighth continent in 2017, but its existence was first recorded in 1642 by Dutch sailor Abel Tasman. This underwater landmass formed approximately 83 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period when the supercontinent Gondwana began to break apart.

Gondwana itself formed when the ancient supercontinent Pangea split into two fragments. Laurasia in the north became Europe, Asia, and North America, while Gondwana in the south dispersed to form modern-day Africa, India, Antarctica, South America, and Australia. Zealandia was initially part of Gondwana but eventually broke away and became its own continent.

The formation of Zealandia involved a series of geological processes. As it began to separate from Gondwana, a massive volcanic region was formed, with magma flooding out of cracks. Over millions of years, Zealandia underwent stretching and thinning, creating ruptures that later formed oceanic crust. Approximately 25 million years ago, Zealandia mostly sank beneath the ocean, becoming the submerged continent we know today.

There is compelling evidence supporting Zealandia as a continent. Bathymetry data shows that Zealandia’s seabed is shallower compared to the surrounding oceanic plates, indicative of a continental crust. Analysis of rocks and sediments from Zealandia also reveals continental characteristics. Additionally, the geological features of Zealandia align with West Antarctica, suggesting a previous connection between these regions. Magnetic anomalies in the ocean floor provide insights into the stretching and thinning processes Zealandia underwent. Lastly, the size of Zealandia, covering approximately five million square kilometers, meets the criteria for continent status.

Continental formation is a dynamic process driven by plate tectonics. Continents initially form as part of larger landmasses called supercontinents. Over time, tectonic forces cause the supercontinent to break apart, resulting in the separation of continental fragments. These fragments drift and move across the Earth’s surface, driven by the motion of tectonic plates. Collisions between continental fragments and other landmasses often lead to the formation of mountain ranges. Continents continue to change due to plate tectonics, involving mountain building, volcanic activity, and the opening and closing of ocean basins.

Plate tectonics, the scientific theory that explains the movement of the Earth’s lithosphere, plays a crucial role in the formation and transformation of continents. It is a continuous process that shapes the dynamic changes on the Earth’s surface.

来源：
– BBC（来源文章）

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

俄罗斯官员称国际空间站冷却剂泄漏不会构成威胁

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

使用乒乓球降低低频噪声

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究表明，恶劣的太空天气事件会影响鸟类迁徙

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

俄罗斯官员称国际空间站冷却剂泄漏不会构成威胁

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

使用乒乓球降低低频噪声

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究表明，恶劣的太空天气事件会影响鸟类迁徙

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

高山，高多样性：探索安第斯山脉对南美洲生物多样性的影响

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论