逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

夜光室内植物：生物技术异想天开的一面

By罗伯特·安德鲁

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
夜光室内植物：生物技术异想天开的一面

Biotechnology is often associated with practical applications such as addressing world hunger and curing diseases. However, recent developments have shown that the field also has a whimsical side. Idaho-based startup Light Bio has successfully created glow-in-the-dark house plants by splicing genes from a bioluminescent mushroom into petunias.

Creating plants that emit light is not a new concept. In the past, researchers have inserted genes from fireflies or bacteria into plants, but the results were either dim or required chemical treatments to glow. Light Bio tackled this challenge by borrowing a metabolic pathway from mushrooms that naturally produces luciferin, the molecule responsible for bioluminescence. By integrating this pathway with the host plant’s genetic code, they were able to create petunias that glowed bright green.

This innovative biotechnology product is based on the research of Light Bio cofounder, Karen Sarkisyan, a professor at Imperial College London. His team successfully inserted DNA from the tropical mushroom Neonothopanus nambi into tobacco plants, resulting in luminous foliage. Building on this success, they applied the same concept to petunias, and the company plans to start selling them next year.

The US Department of Agriculture recently granted Light Bio permission to sell their glow-in-the-dark petunias in the US. The USDA’s evaluation focused solely on potential risks related to plant pests, rather than ecological implications. Experts like Jennifer Kuzma from North Carolina State University have highlighted the possibility of these plants affecting insects and animals unaccustomed to glowing plants, raising concerns about ecological balance.

While the primary purpose of these glow-in-the-dark plants is decorative, there are also practical applications being explored. Researchers at MIT have combined genetically engineered bioluminescent plants with energy storing nanoparticles, suggesting the possibility of using these plants to illuminate building interiors without electricity.

In addition to bioluminescence, genetic engineers are also enhancing the abilities of other house plants. French startup Neoplants, for example, has modified golden pothos to improve its air-purifying capabilities as an alternative to electrically powered air purifiers.

The emergence of glow-in-the-dark and genetically enhanced plants demonstrates the versatility and potential of biotechnology. As the industry continues to mature, gene-splicing could find its way into a wide range of functional and fun products.

来源：
– Wired: [Source Title]
– MIT: [Source Title]

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局历史性任务中首次安全着陆小行星样本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA 公布了 5 颗巨型小行星今天将接近地球的距离和大小

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

了解 Cookie：您需要了解的内容

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局历史性任务中首次安全着陆小行星样本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 公布了 5 颗巨型小行星今天将接近地球的距离和大小

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

了解 Cookie：您需要了解的内容

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局奥西里斯-雷克斯任务登陆犹他州收集的小行星样本

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论