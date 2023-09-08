逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

中国科学家在猪胚胎中成功培育人源化肾脏

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
中国科学家在猪胚胎中成功培育人源化肾脏

Chinese scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully growing kidneys containing human cells in pig embryos, which could potentially help address the shortage of organs for transplantation. The research, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell, marks the first successful attempt to grow human organs in pigs. Kidneys were chosen as the focus of the study due to their early development stage and their frequent use in human transplants.

Previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs have failed, but this new approach could revolutionize organ bioengineering. The team from the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health used CRISPR gene editing to delete two genes necessary for kidney formation in pig embryos. They then introduced human pluripotent stem cells, capable of developing into any cell type, into the embryos. These human cells naturally filled the created “niche” in the pig embryos.

After growing the embryos with the human and pig cells in test tubes, they were transferred to surrogate mothers. Five embryos were found to have normally functioning kidneys, with 50 to 60 percent human cells. This breakthrough does raise ethical concerns, as some human cells were also detected in the pigs’ brains.

While this research is a significant milestone, there are still challenges to overcome before this technology can be utilized in human transplantation. The proportion of human cells in the kidneys is not yet sufficient, and the presence of human cells in pig brains raises concerns. The long-term goal is to optimize the technology for organ transplantation, but further research is required.

This breakthrough in growing humanized kidneys in pig embryos could pave the way for the development of other human organs in pigs. The researchers hope to expand their studies to include organs such as the heart and pancreas.

Source: Cell Stem Cell, Agence France-Presse

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究人员创造了可以在复杂环境中导航的“无脑”软机器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新发现：类太阳恒星上的超大质量黑洞零食

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

新闻中心

B2B 电子商务的未来：科技行业的趋势和预测

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

网络话语对视频游戏配音演员的影响——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论