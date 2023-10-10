逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

为什么火星上的日落呈现蓝色

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

10月 2023日，XNUMX
为什么火星上的日落呈现蓝色

The recent image shared by the Perseverance rover captured a breathtaking blue-hued sunset on Mars, a stark contrast to the sunsets we are accustomed to on Earth. But what causes this phenomenon?

The atmosphere on Mars consists mainly of carbon dioxide, with small amounts of nitrogen and trace amounts of oxygen. In addition, the Martian atmosphere contains a significant number of dust particles. It is these dust particles that contribute to the blue appearance of sunsets on Mars.

When sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it is scattered by the molecules and particles in the air, resulting in a range of colors. However, on Mars, the dust particles in the atmosphere absorb much of the blue light, giving the sky a red color. At sunrise and sunset, when the sunlight has to pass through a greater amount of dust, the blue light is scattered into the area surrounding the sun, making it visible to observers on the Martian surface.

This phenomenon is known as interstellar extinction, which refers to the loss of certain wavelengths of light due to absorption and scattering by dust particles. The blue light tends to scatter more closely to the direction of the sun, while other colors disperse throughout the sky, creating a yellow or orange hue.

Mark Lemmon, a member of the Mars Pathfinder imaging team and the science team of the Curiosity rover mission, explains that the blue color near the sun during Martian sunsets is solely due to the dust in the atmosphere. He clarifies that it is not caused by clouds of water ice.

In conclusion, the unique composition of the Martian atmosphere, specifically the presence of dust particles, is responsible for the blue appearance of sunsets on Mars. This fascinating phenomenon showcases the distinctive characteristics of the Red Planet’s environment.

来源：
– Mark Lemmon, member of the Mars Pathfinder imaging team and the science team of the Curiosity rover mission
– Texas A&M University, College Station

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

跨学科研究实时揭示关键细胞活动的见解

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

大学研究人员开发出将二氧化碳和甘油转化为增值材料的工艺

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

地球面临地磁风暴的危险吗？ 美国宇航局探测到强大的太阳耀斑

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

跨学科研究实时揭示关键细胞活动的见解

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

大学研究人员开发出将二氧化碳和甘油转化为增值材料的工艺

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

地球面临地磁风暴的危险吗？ 美国宇航局探测到强大的太阳耀斑

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

蚂蚁在搬运大型物体时会模仿自我推进的粒子

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论