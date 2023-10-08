逸耘居

人体最大和最小的肌肉

By加布里埃尔博塔

8月 2023日，XNUMX
The human body is made up of various muscles that enable movement and maintain posture. Some muscles are large and bulky, while others are small and delicate. But which muscle is the largest and which is the smallest? The answer depends on how the muscles are measured.

By mass, the largest muscle in the body is the gluteus maximus. This muscle is located in the buttocks and runs diagonally from the pelvis to the thigh bone. It accounts for 12% to 13% of the total weight of all leg muscles. The gluteus maximus is responsible for extending the thigh at the hip joint and is used when getting up from a chair or climbing stairs. It is also larger in humans compared to apes and monkeys, possibly due to the demands of bipedal movement.

On the other hand, the latissimus dorsi, commonly known as the “lats,” is the largest muscle in terms of surface area. This muscle is located in the mid- and lower back and has a broad, flat shape. The average adult latissimus dorsi measures about 7 inches in width and 14 inches in length. However, it is only about half an inch thick.

In contrast, the smallest skeletal muscle in the human body is the stapedius, which is found inside the ear. This tiny muscle measures approximately 0.2 inches in length and is attached to a small bone called the stapes. The stapedius muscle plays a crucial role in dampening the movement of the stapes in response to loud noises, preventing nerve damage.

Overall, the gluteus maximus is the largest muscle in the body when measured by mass, while the latissimus dorsi is the largest in terms of surface area. The stapedius muscle is the smallest skeletal muscle and performs an important function in hearing protection.

来源：
– 生活科学
– International Journal of Morphology

