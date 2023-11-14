通过热带鸟类的汞污染揭示金矿开采的破坏性影响

A pioneering study published in the journal Ecotoxicology has uncovered alarming levels of mercury in tropical birds, shedding light on the detrimental effects of gold mining on the environment. Conducted by 37 scholars from seven countries, this comprehensive research examines the largest database of mercury concentrations in tropical birds to date.

Analysis of 2,316 blood and feather samples from 322 bird species across Central America, South America, and the West Indies revealed mercury concentrations that far exceed safe levels. Particularly concerning was the discovery of a green kingfisher with 30 times the recommended amount of mercury. The research also identified that mercury concentrations were almost four times higher in areas affected by artisanal and small-scale gold mining operations.

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining is the leading contributor to mercury pollution worldwide, responsible for almost 38% of human-generated mercury pollution. These operations use mercury to extract tiny particles of gold from soil and sediment. The resulting waste material, containing mercury, is deposited in the ground, water, and atmosphere. Because these small-scale operations are challenging to monitor, miners argue that the use of mercury is necessary for maximum productivity.

Apart from gold mining, other human activities like burning vegetation to clear forests for agriculture release mercury into the environment. Additionally, mercury occurs naturally and is emitted by volcanic activity, which is more prevalent in the geologically active tropics. The heavy precipitation in these regions stirs up mercury that has settled on land and in riverbeds, making it more accessible for consumption by animals.

Risk levels for high mercury concentrations are higher in carnivorous bird species and birds with aquatic habitats. As mercury accumulates primarily in their prey, carnivorous animals are more prone to elevated levels. Birds living in aquatic habitats also face additional exposure to mercury due to its accumulation in riverbeds.

The implications of this research extend beyond tropical birds, as they are regarded as indicators of overall ecosystem health. If birds display elevated mercury levels, it is likely that other species also suffer from pollution. Furthermore, human communities, particularly those downstream from gold mining operations, are susceptible to mercury pollution. Consuming birds with high mercury levels poses health risks to humans, including immunological problems and increased susceptibility to diseases.

The study emphasizes the need for better education regarding the long-term environmental damage caused by gold mining in local communities that rely on mining for their livelihoods. While governments have attempted to enforce sustainable mining practices, opposition from the gold industry has hindered progress. Consumers can contribute by choosing products that contain only certified sustainable gold.

This research not only serves as a wakeup call for bird conservation in the neotropics but also highlights the value of collaborative efforts with local stakeholders. The involvement of diverse local researchers has allowed for the identification of areas where mercury pollution poses a significant threat. It is crucial to prioritize the preservation of tropical ecosystems and protect the health of both wildlife and human communities.