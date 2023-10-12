逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

寻找外星生命：检测系外行星大气中的生物特征

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12月 2023日，XNUMX
寻找外星生命：检测系外行星大气中的生物特征

Astronomers are on the hunt for signs of life beyond our solar system, and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is set to play a crucial role in this search. The JWST has the potential to detect the atmospheres of several promising exoplanets, offering insights into the possibility of life beyond Earth. However, determining what qualifies as a true chemical signature of life presents a challenge.

To observe exoplanets, astronomers focus on their host stars and wait for the planets to transit, or pass between, the star and the telescope. As the planet transits, the star’s light passes through its atmosphere, causing dips and peaks in the star’s brightness depending on the chemicals present in the atmosphere. These variations create a chemical barcode for the transiting planet.

Traditionally, scientists have searched for specific gases, such as oxygen or methane, as potential biosignatures. However, these gases can also be produced by non-biological processes, making them unreliable indicators of life on their own. Instead, scientists consider the context in which these gases are found. For example, finding methane and oxygen together would be highly suggestive of life since it is difficult to produce these gases in combination without biology.

Monitoring an exoplanet’s atmosphere over time can also provide valuable information. Seasonal variations in the concentration of certain gases, such as ozone, could serve as a fingerprint of life. Additionally, scientists are developing agnostic biosignatures that do not make assumptions about the biochemistry of alien life. One agnostic biosignature is the degree of chemical “surprisingness” or disequilibrium in an exoplanet’s atmosphere.

Determining biosignatures of alien life is a complex task that requires caution and careful analysis. As scientists continue to explore exoplanet atmospheres with the JWST and other instruments, they hope to uncover the first hints of life beyond our solar system.

来源：
– NASA / JPL-Caltech / R. Hurt, T. Pyle (IPAC)
– NASA, ESA, CSA, STSCI, Joseph Olmsted (STSCI)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论