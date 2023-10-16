逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索一颗由黄金和金属制成的小行星

By曼波布雷西亚

16月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局的心灵任务：探索一颗由黄金和金属制成的小行星

After facing multiple delays, NASA successfully launched its Psyche mission on October 13, marking an important step in the study of asteroid 16 Psyche. This mission, a part of NASA’s Discovery missions, aims to gather valuable information about the asteroid’s composition and formation.

Asteroid 16 Psyche, discovered in 1852, orbits the Sun in the outer part of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. What makes this asteroid truly remarkable is its composition; it is made up of gold, silver, and nickel deposits, which gives it an estimated value of $10 quintillion. This metal-rich asteroid is also one of the largest in our solar system, with a width of 279 kilometers.

The objectives of the Psyche mission are to study the asteroid’s topography, scan its surface, and take detailed pictures. By doing so, scientists hope to gain insight into the formation of metal core asteroids and planets. Additionally, the mission aims to determine the age of different regions on the asteroid, characterize its topography, study dips in its gravity, and explore the iron cores that are considered to be a building block of planet formation.

The spacecraft carrying out this mission is equipped with a suite of advanced instruments, including a multispectral imager, magnetometer, and a gamma ray and neutron meter. These instruments will enable scientists to conduct various experiments and studies to understand the asteroid’s composition and structure.

One of the notable technologies being tested in the Psyche mission is Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC). By encoding data in photons at infrared wavelengths, this laser communication technology could significantly reduce communication time between Earth and deep space, allowing for the transmission of more data. If successful, DSOC could revolutionize deep space communication.

The Psyche mission presents a unique opportunity for scientists to study the formation of terrestrial planets without having to dissect the Earth itself. By unraveling the mysteries of asteroid 16 Psyche, researchers hope to gain valuable insights into the origins of our own planet and the formation of metal-rich celestial bodies.

来源：
– NASA’s Psyche Mission: [source]
– Discovering Asteroid 16 Psyche: [source]
– Deep Space Optical Communication (DSOC): [source]

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

根据天体物理假设强化广义相对论的引力波测试

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

在单分子水平上与生物分子结合的聚糖的直接成像

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

国际合作发现有史以来最大的火星地震的来源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

根据天体物理假设强化广义相对论的引力波测试

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

在单分子水平上与生物分子结合的聚糖的直接成像

17月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

国际合作发现有史以来最大的火星地震的来源

17月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

气候变化对海洋噪声的影响

17月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论