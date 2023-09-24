逸耘居

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 将小行星“Bennu”的样本运送到地球

By曼波布雷西亚

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully delivered samples from the potentially-hazardous asteroid named ‘Bennu’. The asteroid, estimated to be around 500 metres wide, is considered a valuable source of information about the early solar system, acting as a “time capsule”.

Scientists believe that some of the minerals found on Bennu could be older than the solar system itself, and these samples have the potential to provide insights into the formation of our solar system. In addition, this asteroid is thought to be rich in organic molecules and may even contain water trapped within its minerals.

The OSIRIS-REx mission was launched in September 2016, and it arrived at Bennu in December 2018. Since then, the spacecraft has been studying the asteroid in detail, with the aim of returning samples to Earth. The sampling process involved the spacecraft briefly touching down on Bennu’s surface to collect regolith, or loose surface material.

NASA’s team of scientists and engineers carefully selected the site for sampling, known as Nightingale, which offered appropriate conditions for the collection of diverse and valuable samples. The spacecraft’s Touch-And-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism, TAGSAM, made contact with the asteroid for about six seconds, releasing a burst of nitrogen gas that stirred up the regolith.

The samples, estimated to be around 2.1 ounces (60 grams) in weight, were safely stored in the spacecraft’s Sample Return Capsule. OSIRIS-REx will now begin its two-year journey back to Earth, with the sample return capsule expected to land in the Utah desert on September 24, 2023. Once recovered, the samples will be transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, where scientists will conduct detailed analyses to unlock the secrets held within Bennu’s ancient material.

This pioneering mission represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the early solar system and could provide valuable insights into the origins of life on Earth.

By 曼波布雷西亚

