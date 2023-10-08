逸耘居

科学

新研究揭示商业捕鲸对鲸鱼母系的遗传影响

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
A new study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University has shed light on the genetic impact of commercial whaling on the surviving whale populations today. Specifically, the study focused on the loss of genetic diversity in the maternal lineage of blue and humpback whales.

To conduct their research, the team compared DNA samples from whale bones found near abandoned whaling stations to present-day whales. The majority of these bones were discovered on an island called South Georgia in the south Atlantic Ocean. Due to the prevalence of commercial whaling in the region and the cold temperatures that helped preserve the samples, a significant number of bones were available for analysis.

The findings of the study revealed clear evidence of the loss of maternal DNA lineages among blue and humpback whales. The lead author of the study, Angela Sremba, explained that maternal lineages are associated with an animal’s cultural memories, such as feeding and breeding locations, which are passed down through generations. Therefore, the loss of a maternal lineage also means the loss of this valuable knowledge. Consequently, the local whale populations largely disappeared from South Georgia.

However, since the cessation of commercial whaling, whales have started to return to the island. Although their numbers are still relatively small, there is a sense that they are rediscovering this habitat. The study suggests that this phenomenon offers an opportunity to document the natural reestablishment of former feeding grounds, similar to what has been observed for the southern right whale around New Zealand.

Despite the whales’ return, the effects of commercial whaling may continue to be felt for years to come. Some whale species can live up to 100 years, which means that some of the whales alive today may have experienced the whaling era. When these individuals pass away, it could result in further loss of maternal lineages.

The researchers stress the importance of ongoing monitoring of these populations to assess their recovery and determine whether they are remnants of the pre-whaling South Georgia populations or representative of a rediscovery and recolonization of their feeding habitat.

In conclusion, this study provides valuable insights into the genetic impact of commercial whaling on whale populations. It highlights the importance of understanding the past to measure any changes in the future and emphasizes the need to reconstruct the history of these whale populations to fully comprehend the extent of the losses caused by whaling activities.

来源：
– Journal of Heredity, Oregon State University
– Oregon State Newsroom

