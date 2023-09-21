逸耘居

加州电网运营商为日食期间太阳能发电量下降做好准备

By罗伯特·安德鲁

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is anticipating a significant reduction in renewable generation during an annular solar eclipse on October 14th. As solar-powered generation accounts for the majority of supply during midday peak, the eclipse is expected to impact the grid’s stability.

Renewables make up approximately 70% of supply during midday peak, with solar contributing over 80% of renewable generation. CAISO’s short-term forecasting team predicts a decline of 9.374 GW in grid-scale renewables generation during the eclipse, while gross load will increase by 2.374 GW.

The eclipse will affect the Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) regions, with varying times and magnitudes of impact. The California Balancing Authority Area, for example, will experience sun obscuration ranging from 68% to 89%, depending on the location. Interstate and intrastate gas suppliers, as well as hydro and battery resources, will be mobilized to assist with the large ramps in generation.

CAISO will collaborate with Reliability Coordinator West, utility distribution companies, and WEIM entities to ensure stable market operations and reliable system operations on the day of the eclipse.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will rely on its gas fleet to compensate for the reduction in solar generation during the eclipse. Other regions, such as the Pacific Northwest, anticipate fluctuations in generation and loads but do not expect any impact on reliability.

Since 2017, solar capacity in the US has grown significantly, making this year’s eclipse more impactful. CAISO’s grid-scale and rooftop solar capacity have increased by 6.5 GW and 8.55 GW, respectively, while WEIM’s grid-scale and rooftop solar capacity have grown by 9.414 GW and 5.720 GW, respectively.

The CAISO is evaluating the effects of the 2023 solar eclipse with a broader scope, as it now offers reliability coordination services to several balancing areas in the Western Interconnection. With the increased interconnection of the Western grid, entities can utilize these connections and relationships to maintain reliable operations and optimize resources during the eclipse.

California leads the US in solar capacity, with 17.934 GW installed by the end of Q2. CAISO manages the flow of electricity for approximately 80% of California and a small portion of Nevada.

Sources: CAISO, NASA, American Clean Power Association

