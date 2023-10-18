逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局载人登月任务火箭面临焊接问题

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

18月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局载人登月任务火箭面临焊接问题

NASA’s upcoming crewed moon mission, Artemis 2, is facing a production problem with the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The core stage, currently being assembled at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, has encountered “weld issues” during the manufacturing process. However, there are no expected delays in the launch schedule for Artemis 2 as a result of this problem.

The welding issue on the SLS liquid oxygen tank aft dome has been persisting for the last several months. NASA officials have not provided specific details about the nature of the problem, but they remain optimistic that the core stage will be completed on schedule. Earlier in the year, supply chain issues had caused some delays in the production process.

Despite the welding problems, progress is being made on other aspects of the mission. All four of the core stage’s RS-25 engines have been successfully mounted, and work is underway to secure the engines to the stage and integrate the propulsion and electrical systems. The assembly team, consisting of members from Boeing and Aerojet Rocketdyne, is also awaiting the completion of the liquid oxygen tank, which is the final major structure yet to be assembled for Artemis 2.

In addition to the core stage, work is ongoing on the solid rocket boosters, the Orion spacecraft that will carry the astronauts, and training for the astronauts and ground teams. While Artemis 2 will be the second mission of the Artemis program, following the successful uncrewed mission Artemis 1, NASA has raised concerns that SpaceX’s Starship landing system may not be ready in time for the planned Artemis 3 mission, which aims to land humans on the moon in 2025 or 2026.

来源：
– NASA Spaceflight report
– NASA’s blog update about Artemis 2’s core stage

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

印度的太空野心：登月和空间站计划

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

大质量恒星的诞生：揭示恒星形成的秘密

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

地球大气层的重量：一次迷人的理解之旅

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

印度的太空野心：登月和空间站计划

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

大质量恒星的诞生：揭示恒星形成的秘密

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

地球大气层的重量：一次迷人的理解之旅

18月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

露西号宇宙飞船在 12 年的旅程中即将首次遭遇小行星

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论