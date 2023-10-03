逸耘居

韦伯在 ESASky 上发布的猎户座星云广角视图

New images of the Orion Nebula taken by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope have been added to the ESA’s ESASky platform. ESASky provides a user-friendly interface for visualizing and downloading astronomical data. The Orion Nebula, also known as Messier 42, is one of the brightest nebulae in the night sky and is located south of Orion’s belt. At its core is the Trapezium Cluster, which consists of young stars that emit intense ultraviolet radiation, illuminating the surrounding gas and dust.

The Orion Nebula is a valuable resource for astronomers studying the formation and early evolution of stars. It contains a diverse range of phenomena and objects, including outflows and planet-forming disks around young stars, embedded protostars, brown dwarfs, free-floating planetary mass objects, and photodissociation regions. Photodissociation regions are regions where the gas is influenced by the radiation from massive stars, resulting in heating, shaping, and changes in chemistry.

The new images of the Orion Nebula were obtained using Webb’s near-infrared camera, NIRCam. They have been made into two mosaics—one from the short wavelength channel and one from the long wavelength channel. These mosaics are among the largest observed by Webb to date and have been incorporated into ESASky to facilitate exploration of the many interesting astronomical sources found within them.

The short-wavelength mosaic focuses on revealing details in disks and outflows with high resolution, while the long-wavelength mosaic showcases the intricate network of dust and organic compounds called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Astronomers and enthusiasts are encouraged to explore these images to discover hidden treasures within the Orion Nebula.

These new images provide a fascinating glimpse into the intricate structures and processes at work within the Orion Nebula. They contribute to our understanding of star formation and the early stages of stellar evolution. To explore the images and learn more about the Orion Nebula, visit the ESASky platform.

Sumber:
欧洲航天局

By 曼波布雷西亚

