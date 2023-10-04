逸耘居

科学

新研究解释了早期星系的亮度

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

4月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study led by astrophysicists from Northwestern University has shed light on the unexpected brightness of early galaxies, as observed by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The images captured by the telescope showed that these young galaxies appeared too bright and massive, which challenged current theories of cosmology.

However, the simulations conducted by the Northwestern team suggest that the luminosity of these galaxies is not due to their massive size, but rather to sporadic bursts of star formation. This finding aligns with the standard model of cosmology and resolves the puzzle of their impossible brightness.

According to the research, a galaxy’s brightness is typically determined by its mass. However, the new findings indicate that less massive galaxies can emit bright light through irregular bursts of star formation. This explains why young galaxies appear deceptively massive and supports current cosmological models.

The study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, explores the phenomenon of “bursty star formation” in early galaxies. The research team’s simulations show that galaxies can form sufficient light and brightness within a short period of time, even if they are not extremely massive.

The discovery of these bright early galaxies challenges previous assumptions about the formation and evolution of galaxies after the Big Bang. The James Webb Space Telescope, which launched into space, has provided significant observational evidence about the universe’s cosmic dawn, a period marked by the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The simulations used in this study are part of the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) project. The models developed by the project combine astrophysical theory with advanced algorithms to understand the formation, growth, and evolution of galaxies. Collaborators from various research institutions, including Princeton University and the University of California, contributed to this study.

In conclusion, this research highlights the importance of understanding bursty star formation and its impact on the brightness of early galaxies. The findings support existing cosmological models and provide new insights into the physics of cosmic dawn.

来源：
–西北大学
– 天体物理学期刊通讯

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

