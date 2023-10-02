逸耘居

关于 TRAPPIST-1 b 的新发现：具有极端温度的岩石系外行星

By曼波布雷西亚

2月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA scientists have made groundbreaking discoveries about TRAPPIST-1 b, a rocky exoplanet located approximately 40 light-years away from Earth. The researchers have used advanced instruments to study the planet’s temperature, which has provided valuable insights into its atmosphere and conditions.

TRAPPIST-1 b is one of seven known planets orbiting the ultra-cool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. This star system has gained significant attention due to its potential to harbor habitable worlds. The recent findings contribute to our understanding of TRAPPIST-1 b’s climate and suitability for life.

The recorded temperatures of TRAPPIST-1 b range between 445 and 510 degrees Fahrenheit (230 and 265 degrees Celsius). These extreme temperatures suggest that the exoplanet experiences a highly inhospitable environment. In comparison, Earth’s average temperature is a moderate 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius).

Through detailed observations and models, scientists have determined that the exoplanet’s atmosphere plays a crucial role in its temperature regulation. A comparison between TRAPPIST-1 b’s measured and modeled temperatures reveals that an atmosphere significantly affects the planet’s climate. A model without an atmosphere exhibits higher temperatures, while the measured data aligns more closely with a model that includes an atmosphere.

It is important to note that TRAPPIST-1 b’s proximity to its host star also impacts its temperature. Being so close to the star, the exoplanet is subjected to intense heat, resulting in blistering conditions. These findings deepen our understanding of the complexities of exoplanet atmospheres, emphasizing the significance of atmospheric studies in characterizing alien worlds.

In conclusion, NASA’s research on TRAPPIST-1 b has unveiled important information about this rocky exoplanet’s extreme temperatures and its atmospheric composition. The findings shed light on the challenges of livability on such worlds and highlight the role of atmospheres in regulating climate. Continued exploration and study of exoplanets will provide further insights into the diversity of planetary environments beyond our solar system.

By 曼波布雷西亚

