逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

结缔组织在猫的咕噜声中的作用

By罗伯特·安德鲁

6月 2023日，XNUMX
结缔组织在猫的咕噜声中的作用

A team of Austrian scientists has discovered that connective tissues embedded in cats’ vocal cords play a crucial role in producing the purring sound. This finding challenges the prevailing hypothesis about how cats purr and calls for a reassessment of our understanding of this fascinating feline behavior.

Cats, unlike many other animals, have a unique ability to produce purring sounds. Purring is mainly exclusive to cats, although a few other species can also produce similar sounds. Cats are further divided into two categories: purrers and roarers. Lions, tigers, jaguars, and leopards belong to the latter category and they cannot purr. Scientists have suggested that the difference in vocalization capabilities is due to differences in the ossification of their hyoid bone in the larynx.

Purring is characterized by low-frequency rumblings, typically between 20 to 30 vibrations per second. This is lower than expected based on the size of a cat’s vocal cords. Generally, larger animals with longer vocal cords produce lower-frequency sounds. Cats, however, are relatively small animals, so the mystery lies in how they produce such low-frequency purrs.

One theory that has since been discarded suggested that purring sounds were caused by turbulent blood flow. More recent studies pointed to a different mechanism, where cats constrict the muscles in the larynx to produce the purring sound as they inhale and exhale. This is known as the “active muscle contraction” (AMC) hypothesis. However, there has been limited empirical evidence to support this theory.

In a recent study, the Austrian scientists tested the AMC hypothesis further by examining the larynxes of deceased domestic cats. The larynxes were excised and then subjected to various experiments to determine the mechanism behind purring. The researchers found that purring sounds could be produced in the excised larynxes without the need for muscle contractions. Instead, the presence of connective tissue embedded in the vocal cords played a crucial role in producing the purring sounds.

This finding challenges our understanding of how cats purr and suggests that a combination of mechanisms may be involved. While further research is needed, this study provides valuable insights into the fascinating world of cat vocalizations.

Sources: Current Biology

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

新证据支持美洲早期人类定居

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

新研究表明天然岩石风化可以作为重要的二氧化碳来源

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

小尺度磁性揭示了太阳大气的秘密

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

新证据支持美洲早期人类定居

6月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

新研究表明天然岩石风化可以作为重要的二氧化碳来源

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

小尺度磁性揭示了太阳大气的秘密

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

意想不到的转折：新研究发现早期星系比预期大得多

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论