研究揭示第一批系外大陆可能何时形成

Astronomy professor Jane Greaves from Cardiff University has conducted research to determine when the first exocontinents, or continents on other planets, may have formed. The study, titled “When were the First Exocontinents?” and published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, aims to improve the search for habitable worlds by identifying locations where rocky planets with plate tectonics are more likely to be found.

While plate tectonics may not be essential for life to begin, they play a crucial role in maintaining a planet’s habitability over time. Plate tectonics help regulate a planet’s temperature and release heat from its core, which is important for maintaining a protective magnetosphere and staying within the habitable zone.

Greaves focused on the correlation between a planet’s core heat production and the presence of plate tectonics. The heat in a planet’s core is generated by radioactive elements such as uranium, thorium, and potassium. These elements are formed in neutron star collisions and supernova explosions.

To determine which stars are more likely to have planets with plate tectonics and continents, Greaves analyzed data on stellar abundances of different elements and combined it with star ages. She classified stars into two groups: thin-disk stars, which are younger and have higher metallicity, and thick-disk stars, which are older and have lower metallicity.

The study found that the appearance of continents on Earth roughly represents the median value compared to other planets. Continental formation on Earth began approximately 3 billion years ago, whereas thin-disk stars in the sample showed the first appearance of continents 2 billion years before Earth’s, and thick-disk stars showed continents appearing even earlier, about 4 to 5 billion years before Earth’s.

The research also demonstrated a relationship between the presence of continents and the iron-to-hydrogen (Fe/H) ratio in stars. Planets with lower Fe/H ratios are more likely to have continents form earlier.

Greaves suggests that stars with sub-solar metallicity could be promising targets in the search for habitable exoplanets with continents. These planets may have developed advanced forms of life earlier than Earth.

The study concludes that finding rocky exoplanets with long-lived continents is highly promising. Further investigation into the abundance of isotopes like thorium and potassium, which contribute to radiogenic heating, could reveal more systems where land-based life may have predated life on Earth.

Overall, this research expands our understanding of the formation and habitability of planets beyond our solar system, providing valuable insights for future planetary exploration.