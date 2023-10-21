逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究表明拯救格陵兰岛融化冰盖的机会很小

By罗伯特·安德鲁

21月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study has provided a glimmer of hope in the battle against climate change. As global temperatures continue to rise, the ice sheets covering Greenland and the Arctic are melting at an alarming rate. However, researchers believe that we may have a small window of opportunity to turn things around and save the melting ice sheet that covers Greenland.

The Greenland ice sheet is of significant concern due to its potential to raise sea levels by a staggering 20 feet if it were to completely melt. This would have devastating consequences for coastal regions around the world. While the study does not offer a solution to stop the melting entirely, it suggests that taking action within a specific temperature threshold could help mitigate some of the effects of climate change.

Previous warnings have indicated that the Greenland ice sheet is at risk of melting if global temperatures exceed 3.6 Fahrenheit or 2 Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Currently, we have already surpassed a warming of 2 Fahrenheit or 1.1 Celsius. However, this new study proposes that there might be slightly more leeway in saving the ice sheet.

According to the research, the Greenland ice sheet is more resilient than previously thought. While the possibility of an irreversible collapse within the next few thousand years still exists if the temperature overshoots the 2 Celsius threshold, a slight increase in temperature may not result in a total collapse. If the temperature can be lowered back down within a certain timeframe, there is a chance to repair the damage and potentially save the ice sheet.

The focus should not only be on the current melting but also on preventing further melting in the future. The melting we are witnessing now was set in motion thousands of years ago, and the future melting will depend on our ability to keep global temperatures below the 2 Celsius threshold.

This study offers a glimmer of hope in the fight against climate change. By acting within the small window of opportunity, we may be able to mitigate the impacts of melting ice sheets and protect vulnerable coastal regions from rising sea levels.

来源：
–美国宇航局
– Study conducted by [researchers/organization]
– Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.

