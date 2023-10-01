逸耘居

科学

镶有陨石的令人难以置信的手表创下了吉尼斯世界纪录

A watch named ‘Cosmopolis’ has gained recognition from Guinness World Records for its unique feature of having 12 inserts from meteorite rocks. A video showcasing this extraordinary timepiece was shared on Instagram, highlighting its distinctive design and rare materials. The inserts in the watch are sourced from meteorites originating from the Moon, Mars, and outer space.

The video provides a glimpse into the meticulous process involved in creating the watch. The Switzerland-based watch-making company, Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A., carefully selected 12 different meteorites and integrated them into the watch’s dial. The design of the watch features an 18-carat, rose-gold case with a diameter of forty millimeters, complemented by a black wristband.

Each meteorite presented a unique challenge during the cutting process due to their varying fragility, emphasizing the attention to detail required for their integration into the watch. The result is a timepiece that showcases the beauty and rarity of these meteorites while maintaining a contemporary aesthetic.

The CEO and Creative Director of Les Ateliers Louis Moinet, Jean-Marie Schaller, expressed pride in achieving a Guinness World Records title, highlighting their commitment to innovative watchmaking and pushing the boundaries of creativity. This watch serves as a tribute to the legacy of Louis Moinet and demonstrates their dedication to creating extraordinary watches that captivate the world.

The video showcasing the watch’s meteorite inserts has garnered significant attention on Instagram, accumulating close to two lakh views and receiving thousands of likes. Users expressed awe and fascination with comments such as “This is mind-blowing” and “This is beautiful.”

Incorporating elements from outer space, this watch truly stands out as a remarkable piece of craftsmanship and a testament to the endless possibilities of horology.

