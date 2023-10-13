逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

SpaceX 的猎鹰重型火箭将发射 NASA 前往小行星普赛克的任务

By加布里埃尔博塔

13月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX 的猎鹰重型火箭将发射 NASA 前往小行星普赛克的任务

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is set to launch on Friday morning, carrying a NASA mission bound for the asteroid Psyche. The mission aims to study the composition of the asteroid, which is described as “an unusual object likely rich in metal.” The Psyche spacecraft, about the width of a tennis court, will embark on a nearly six-year journey covering about 2.2 billion miles, with an expected arrival at Psyche in July 2029.

The launch is scheduled for 10:19 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with backup launch opportunities in the coming days in case of weather or technical issues. NASA has allocated approximately $1.2 billion for the Psyche mission, which includes development and operations costs. SpaceX was awarded a contract worth around $131 million to launch the mission.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is capable of carrying heavy payloads into space, and this mission marks its eighth launch. SpaceX plans to land and recover the rocket’s side boosters, but the central core of the rocket will be expended.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with scientific instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field and chemical makeup. This mission will provide valuable insights into the composition and nature of asteroids, advancing our understanding of the solar system.

Sources: NASA, CNBC

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

漩涡星系：银河相遇

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

漩涡星系：银河相遇

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

我们脚下的声音：通过声学模式揭示岩石稳定性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论